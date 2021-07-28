Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Microbes can produce food, fuel and medicine – here’s how maths can make them even more useful

By Alex dos Reis de Souza, Doctorant en automatique, Inria
Humans have harnessed the power of microbes for centuries, for example using yeast to make bread, beer, yogurt and wine via fermentation. These living organisms are useful to us because they perform chemical reactions as part of their everyday life.

Today, we can use microbes to produce many valuable chemical compounds, such as biofuels (including methane and ethanol) and medical products (such as antibiotics). We can also use micro-organisms to recyle wastewater by eliminating…


