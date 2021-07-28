Australian media showed their best in covering the COVID pandemic — at least for the first few months
By David Nolan, Associate Professor - Communication and Media, University of Canberra
Kerry McCallum, Professor of Communication and Media Studies, Director, News and Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Kieran McGuinness, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Canberra
New analysis shows the Australian media focused on providing accurate information in the early months of the pandemic. But as it dragged on, media output became messier.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 28, 2021