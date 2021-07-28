Vaccine selfies may seem trivial, but they show people doing their civic duty — and probably encourage others too
By Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Tasmania
Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Martin Grimmer, Professor of Marketing, University of Tasmania
Are vaxxies just the latest trend in virtue signalling? And even if they are, does that mean they’re not worth it?
