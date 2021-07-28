Dead, shrivelled frogs are unexpectedly turning up across eastern Australia. We need your help to find out why
By Jodi Rowley, Curator, Amphibian & Reptile Conservation Biology, UNSW, Australian Museum
Karrie Rose, Australian Registry of Wildlife Health - Taronga Conservation Society Australia, University of Sydney
It’s typically rare to see a dead frog. Yet, we’ve received a flurry of emails from people coming across them in this truly unusual, and tragic, mass death event.
- Wednesday, July 28, 2021