France: Equatorial Guinea Vice President’s Conviction Upheld

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Teodorin Nguema, Equatorial Guinea's vice president and son of President Teodoro Obiang.  © 2013 Jerome Leroy/AFP via Getty Images (Paris) – France’s highest court, the Cour de Cassation, on July 28, 2021 upheld two lower courts’ convictions of Teodorin Nguema Obiang Mangue, the vice president of Equatorial Guinea and eldest son of the president, for embezzling and laundering public funds, Human Rights Watch and EG Justice said today. The decision ends over a decade of litigation and cements France’s control over about €150 million (US$177 million) in stolen assets,…


