Excluding migrants undermines the success of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts
By Rebecca Walker, Research Associate at the African Centre for Migration & Society, University of the Witwatersrand
Jo Vearey, Associate Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Nicholas Maple, Post Doctoral Research Fellow at the African Centre for Migration & Society (ACMS), University of the Witwatersrand
Migration is increasingly recognised as a determinant of health. Research shows that, in many cases, cross-border migrants arriving in new countries are healthier than the host population. But the advantage often falls away as non-nationals encounter discrimination and challenges in accessing documentation, support services and employment.
The health…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 28, 2021