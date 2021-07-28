Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why COVID cases are now falling in the UK – and what could happen next

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
Share this article
After two months of soaring COVID-19 cases in the UK, numbers have again started to fall – and to the surprise of many, fall quite dramatically. New cases peaked at 54,674 on July 17 before falling to 23,511 on July 27.

We should note that whether this decline will continue is as yet uncertain, as the effect of lifting most of England’s remaining restrictions on July 19 is yet to work its way into the statistics. We probably won’t know the impact of this until at least the last day of July.

But why…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ France: Equatorial Guinea Vice President’s Conviction Upheld
~ Why animals recognise numbers but only humans can do maths
~ Spain wants to fine Franco apologists – the latest example of using laws to address uncomfortable history
~ Love Island and the coded language of sex
~ Excluding migrants undermines the success of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts
~ The story of an African children's book that explains the science of skin colour
~ Four things that count when a South African graduate looks for work
~ NFTs by chimpanzees, like 1950s primate art, raises questions about the nature of creativity
~ RSV: what is it, and why are child cases surging in the wake of COVID?
~ Global Education Summit Begins Amid Pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter