Human Rights Observatory

Global Education Summit Begins Amid Pandemic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pupils wearing facemasks head to school following the reopening of schools after nine months of no school due to the coronavirus pandemic in Nairobi, Kenya, January 4, 2021. © 2021 Donwilson Odhiambo / SOPA Images/Sipa USA/ AP Images Today, the United Kingdom and Kenya are cohosting a two-day Global Education Summit in London to raise US$5 billion for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), which funds public education in up to 90 countries and territories. These countries are home to more than 80 percent of the world’s out-of-school children. The summit is happening…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


