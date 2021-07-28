A 20-foot sea wall won’t save Miami – how living structures can help protect the coast and keep the paradise vibe
By Landolf Rhode-Barbarigos, Assistant Professor of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering, University of Miami
Brian Haus, Professor of Ocean Sciences, University of Miami
The Army Corps of Engineers is planning a sea wall six miles long and some flood gates. It might protect downtown from storm surge, but most of the area will still be vulnerable.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 28, 2021