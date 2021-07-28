Tolerance.ca
Bolsonaro family vents more anger than ever on Brazil’s media

By stagiaire-ameriques
ReportsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is continuing to analyse the attacks on the Brazilian media by President Bolsonaro, his family and other members of his inner circle. Supported by key statistics, this latest analysis covers the first six months of 2021, in which the attacks have intensified.The figures are enough to make your head spin. The number of attacks on the media by President Bolsonaro in the first half of 2021 increased by 74% over the second half of 2020.


© Reporters without borders -


