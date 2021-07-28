Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can eating hot chilli peppers actually hurt you?

By Christian Moro, Associate Professor of Science & Medicine, Bond University
Charlotte Phelps, PhD Student, Bond University
Share this article
We all know the burning sensation we get when eating chillies. Some can tolerate the heat, while others may be reaching for the milk carton.

Some people even actively choose to participate in chilli-eating competitions, seeking out the world’s hottest chillies, such as the Carolina Reaper.

The global hot sauce market has grown substantially in the last few years. It sits at around US$2.71…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From colonial cavalry to mounted police: a short history of the Australian police horse
~ Now that Australia's inflation rate is 3.8%, is it time to worry?
~ What Olympic gymnasts can teach us about improving our balance
~ The policing of Australian satire: why defamation is still no joke, despite recent law changes
~ Hong Kong hands down first guilty sentence on terrorism and inciting secession charges under national security law
~ Chile: Rulings Uphold Rights of Deported Venezuelans
~ Nigeria: Covid-19 Impact Worsens Hunger in Lagos
~ India: Release Detained Myanmar Asylum Seekers
~ Angola's government launches a campaign to end the use of anabolic body modification
~ France : from colonial fantasy to disaster, by Thierry Meyssan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter