Human Rights Observatory

From colonial cavalry to mounted police: a short history of the Australian police horse

By Stephen Gapps, Conjoint Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Angus Murray, PhD student, University of Newcastle
Along with firearms and disease, the horse was a key element in occupying Aboriginal land during the colonial period and controlling the largely convict workforce on the frontier.


