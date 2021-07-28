Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Confused about which English subject to choose in year 11 and 12? Here's what you need to know

By Kirsten Lambert, Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
There are different versions of ‘English’ in different states, with various titles and levels of difficulty. It’s important to choose the right one to reach your desired destination.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Can eating hot chilli peppers actually hurt you?
~ From colonial cavalry to mounted police: a short history of the Australian police horse
~ Now that Australia's inflation rate is 3.8%, is it time to worry?
~ What Olympic gymnasts can teach us about improving our balance
~ The policing of Australian satire: why defamation is still no joke, despite recent law changes
~ Hong Kong hands down first guilty sentence on terrorism and inciting secession charges under national security law
~ Chile: Rulings Uphold Rights of Deported Venezuelans
~ Nigeria: Covid-19 Impact Worsens Hunger in Lagos
~ India: Release Detained Myanmar Asylum Seekers
~ Angola's government launches a campaign to end the use of anabolic body modification
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter