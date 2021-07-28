Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Samoa’s first female leader has made history — now she faces a challenging future at home and abroad

By Patricia A. O'Brien, Visiting Fellow, School of History, Australian National University, and Adjunct Professor, Asian Studies Program, Georgetown University
After months of constitutional stalemate, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has prevailed. But her predecessor remains in parliament, and his power base will present a major challenge for her leadership.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


