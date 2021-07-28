The policing of Australian satire: why defamation is still no joke, despite recent law changes
By Jacci Brady, PhD Candidate, School of Political and Social Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Andrew Dawson, Professor and Chair of Anthropology, The University of Melbourne
Recent changes to defamation laws may give political commentators more room to manoeuvre, but up-and-coming satirists will still face challenges to safely practice their craft.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 28, 2021