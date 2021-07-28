Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chile: Rulings Uphold Rights of Deported Venezuelans

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Venezuelan migrants board a plane as they are being deported from Chile, at the General Diego Aracena Aguilar International Airport in Iquique, Chile, on February 10, 2021.  © 2021 Alex Diaz/Aton Chile via AP (Washington, DC) – The Chilean government should stop summary deportations of Venezuelans and ensure that any deportations comply with international human rights law, Human Rights Watch said today. A series of rulings by Chile’s Supreme Court and various courts of appeal have recently ordered authorities to stop, in specific cases, numerous deportations, citing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hong Kong hands down first guilty sentence on terrorism and inciting secession charges under national security law
~ Nigeria: Covid-19 Impact Worsens Hunger in Lagos
~ India: Release Detained Myanmar Asylum Seekers
~ Angola's government launches a campaign to end the use of anabolic body modification
~ France : from colonial fantasy to disaster, by Thierry Meyssan
~ More livestock, more carbon dioxide, less ice: the world's climate change progress since 2019 is (mostly) bad news
~ We've heard of R numbers and moving averages. But what are k numbers? And how do they explain COVID superspreading?
~ Philippine President’s Tired, Old ‘Drug War’ Rhetoric
~ Peru has a new president, its fifth in five years – who is Pedro Castillo?
~ Aggressive marketing has driven the rise of the double-cab ute on New Zealand streets — time to hit the brakes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter