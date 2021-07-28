Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Covid-19 Impact Worsens Hunger in Lagos

By Human Rights Watch
. The economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the plight of families living in poverty in Lagos State, Nigeria and left many people struggling to afford food and meet other basic needs. . Survey data shows federal and state government support, including cash transfers and food assistance, reached only a fraction of families going hungry.  . The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted the critical need for a functioning social security system to allow all Nigerians to achieve an adequate standard of living. (Abuja) – The economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the plight of families…


