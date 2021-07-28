Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Release Detained Myanmar Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Myanmarese man looks towards the Indian side at the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, India on March 20, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Anupam Nath (New York) – Indian authorities should immediately free all detained Myanmar asylum seekers, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should investigate the deaths of two women who had fled Myanmar and died in custody in Manipur state from Covid-19 in June 2021. Since Myanmar’s military coup on February 1, tens of thousands of Myanmar nationals have fled the country to escape the violent crackdown. Approximately 16,000…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


