Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine President’s Tired, Old ‘Drug War’ Rhetoric

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Families of victims of alleged extrajudicial killings in the so-called "war on drugs" with portraits of their slain relatives on July 9, 2019, in Manila, Philippines. © 2019 Bullit Marquez/AP Images The Philippine government has extolled a new United Nations program as a clear indication of its commitment to human rights – a spin that flies in the face of the bloody rights catastrophe that is the government’s “war on drugs.” On July 24, Manila and the UN formalized a “human rights program” that aims, on paper at least, to address the country’s human rights problems.…


