Human Rights Observatory

Peru has a new president, its fifth in five years – who is Pedro Castillo?

By Catesby Holmes, International Editor | Politics Editor, The Conversation US
Castillo is a farmer and teacher who has never held national office. Peru is a nation in political turmoil, with the world’s worst COVID-19 death rate. Can this unlikely leader lead it through crisis?


