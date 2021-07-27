Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Aggressive marketing has driven the rise of the double-cab ute on New Zealand streets — time to hit the brakes?

By Kirsty Wild, Senior Research Fellow, Public Health, University of Auckland
Alistair Woodward, Professor, School of Population Health, University of Auckland
Eight of the ten top-selling passenger vehicles in New Zealand are now utes or SUVs. With carbon emissions reduction an urgent priority, that’s not a sustainable trend.


