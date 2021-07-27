Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We can put city and country people on more equal footing at uni — the pandemic has shown us how

By Robyn Eversole, Professor and Director, RegionxLink, Centre for Social Impact, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
People living outside our big cities face many obstacles to going to university, but the innovations during lockdowns have opened a door to permanently improving their access and experience of study.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Peru has a new president, its fifth in five years – who is Pedro Castillo?
~ Aggressive marketing has driven the rise of the double-cab ute on New Zealand streets — time to hit the brakes?
~ Artificial refuges are a popular stopgap for habitat destruction, but the science isn't up to scratch
~ Yes, Naomi Osaka is Japanese. And American. And Haitian
~ Census 2021 is almost here — what's changed since #censusfail? What's at stake in this pandemic survey?
~ Growing evidence suggests Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine is safe and very effective. But questions about the data remain
~ Tunisia: President’s Seizure of Powers Threatens Rights
~ Victory Against Child Marriage in New York State
~ "Instagram therapy" and how women use social media for mental-health support, solidarity
~ NHS plan to share GP patient data postponed – but will new measures address concerns?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter