Artificial refuges are a popular stopgap for habitat destruction, but the science isn't up to scratch
By Darcy Watchorn, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Dale Nimmo, Associate Professor in Ecology, Charles Sturt University
Mitchell Cowan, PhD Candidate, Charles Sturt University
Tim Doherty, ARC DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney
New research reviewed more than 200 studies, and found the science underpinning artificial refuges — think nest boxes and artificial burrows — must be improved.
- Tuesday, July 27, 2021