Growing evidence suggests Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine is safe and very effective. But questions about the data remain
By Megan Steain, Lecturer, School of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Jamie Triccas, Professor of Medical Microbiology, School of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Russia was the first country to register a COVID vaccine, with its health ministry giving emergency approval to the Sputnik V vaccine in August 2020.
This decision was met with scepticism from the international scientific community because it came a month before results of phase 1 and 2 trials…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 27, 2021