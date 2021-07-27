Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victory Against Child Marriage in New York State

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women protest child marriage at the New York state capitol in Albany, on Feb. 14, 2017. © 2017 Anna Gronewold/AP Photo New York State’s Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Thursday to end child marriage, making New York the sixth state in the United States to raise the minimum age of marriage to 18 without exceptions. When the law goes into effect next month, New York will join Rhode Island, Delaware, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as states that have banned child marriage outright. There’s no doubt that this law was urgently needed: An estimated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


