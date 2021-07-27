Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Official Secrets Act: UK government has a long history of suppressing journalism to hide its misdeeds

By Paul Lashmar, Reader in Journalism, City, University of London
Share this article
Proposals to toughen the Official Secrets Act are the latest in a long history of efforts designed to prevent government embarrassment.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ "Instagram therapy" and how women use social media for mental-health support, solidarity
~ NHS plan to share GP patient data postponed – but will new measures address concerns?
~ How the Bui Dam set up China's future engagement strategy with Ghana
~ We modelled the effects of climate change on Kenya's Tana River Basin
~ Violence against children carries a huge cost for Africa: governments need to act urgently
~ Ex-offenders should be made prison wardens in South Africa. Here's why
~ How donors from Canada and Europe helped fund Indian Residential Schools
~ The story of how press freedom was crushed in six months in Myanmar
~ Seaside towns: why living on the coast is linked to poor health - by a professor who grew up there
~ New cancer treatments can be tested in artificial cells on tiny chips the size of a postage stamp
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter