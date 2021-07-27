Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ex-offenders should be made prison wardens in South Africa. Here's why

By Casper Lӧtter, Research fellow, North-West University
Share this article
One way to break the cycles that return offenders to prison is through the way society treats ex-offenders, providing them with basic human needs such as employment.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ "Instagram therapy" and how women use social media for mental-health support, solidarity
~ NHS plan to share GP patient data postponed – but will new measures address concerns?
~ How the Bui Dam set up China's future engagement strategy with Ghana
~ We modelled the effects of climate change on Kenya's Tana River Basin
~ Official Secrets Act: UK government has a long history of suppressing journalism to hide its misdeeds
~ Violence against children carries a huge cost for Africa: governments need to act urgently
~ How donors from Canada and Europe helped fund Indian Residential Schools
~ The story of how press freedom was crushed in six months in Myanmar
~ Seaside towns: why living on the coast is linked to poor health - by a professor who grew up there
~ New cancer treatments can be tested in artificial cells on tiny chips the size of a postage stamp
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter