Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The story of how press freedom was crushed in six months in Myanmar

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsSix months after a coup d’état in Myanmar on 1 February that put paid to a ten-year-old transition to democracy and an emerging free press, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) retraces the various stages by which the junta harassed, threatened and intimidated journalists and brought the press freedom situation to its current dire state.The situation has been worsening steadily. According to figures verified by RSF, 43 journalists are currently held in Myanmar’s prisons. In all, 98 have been arrested in the past six months.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Seaside towns: why living on the coast is linked to poor health - by a professor who grew up there
~ New cancer treatments can be tested in artificial cells on tiny chips the size of a postage stamp
~ New school planned by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine seeks to teach blend of skills to prepare students for real-world jobs
~ Why Canadian dads are more involved in raising their kids than American fathers
~ Snow can disappear straight into the atmosphere in hot, dry weather
~ Domestic violence 911 calls increased during lockdown, but official police reports and arrests declined
~ Taliban 'has not changed,' say women facing subjugation in areas of Afghanistan under its extremist rule
~ Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities
~ Keeping nonprofit CEOs out of the room when boards decide what to pay them yields good results
~ Biden wants to crack down on bank mergers – here's why that could help consumers and the economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter