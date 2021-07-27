Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New cancer treatments can be tested in artificial cells on tiny chips the size of a postage stamp

By Katherine Elvira, Research assistant professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Victoria
Share this article
Artificial cells on tiny microfluidic chips can provide early insight into how new cancer drugs behave in cells, and why certain kinds of cancer are more resistant to chemotherapy treatment.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Seaside towns: why living on the coast is linked to poor health - by a professor who grew up there
~ New school planned by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine seeks to teach blend of skills to prepare students for real-world jobs
~ Why Canadian dads are more involved in raising their kids than American fathers
~ Snow can disappear straight into the atmosphere in hot, dry weather
~ Domestic violence 911 calls increased during lockdown, but official police reports and arrests declined
~ Taliban 'has not changed,' say women facing subjugation in areas of Afghanistan under its extremist rule
~ Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities
~ Keeping nonprofit CEOs out of the room when boards decide what to pay them yields good results
~ Biden wants to crack down on bank mergers – here's why that could help consumers and the economy
~ Small climate changes can have devastating local consequences – it happened in the Little Ice Age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter