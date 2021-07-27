Taliban 'has not changed,' say women facing subjugation in areas of Afghanistan under its extremist rule
By Homa Hoodfar, Professor of Anthropology, Emerita, Concordia University
Mona Tajali, Associate Professor of International Relations and Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Agnes Scott College
Burqas and male chaperones for women were features of the Taliban’s extremist rule of Afghanistan in the 1990s. Those policies are now back in some districts controlled by these Islamic militants.
