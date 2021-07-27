Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities

By Seena Mathew, Assistant Professor of Biology, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Mounting research shows that going for a swim can preserve memories, reduce mood disorders and increase mental acuity in all age groups.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


