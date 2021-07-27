Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden wants to crack down on bank mergers – here's why that could help consumers and the economy

By Jeremy Kress, Assistant Professor of Business Law, University of Michigan
Share this article
A handful of banks now dominate the US financial sector. This consolidation has resulted in higher costs for consumers and small businesses and put the economy at greater risk of a financial crisis.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Seaside towns: why living on the coast is linked to poor health - by a professor who grew up there
~ New cancer treatments can be tested in artificial cells on tiny chips the size of a postage stamp
~ New school planned by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine seeks to teach blend of skills to prepare students for real-world jobs
~ Why Canadian dads are more involved in raising their kids than American fathers
~ Snow can disappear straight into the atmosphere in hot, dry weather
~ Domestic violence 911 calls increased during lockdown, but official police reports and arrests declined
~ Taliban 'has not changed,' say women facing subjugation in areas of Afghanistan under its extremist rule
~ Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities
~ Keeping nonprofit CEOs out of the room when boards decide what to pay them yields good results
~ Small climate changes can have devastating local consequences – it happened in the Little Ice Age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter