Long COVID: symptoms experienced during infection may predict lasting illness
By Olalekan Lee Aiyegbusi, Research Fellow, Institute of Applied Health Research, University of Birmingham
Shamil Haroon, Academic Clinical Lecturer, Institute of Applied Health Research, University of Birmingham
Patients with more symptoms during initial infection – particularly breathlessness, chest pain or abnormal heart sounds – appear more likely to experience lasting illness.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 27, 2021