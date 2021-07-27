Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Record-setting performances at the Tokyo Olympics come after months of pandemic-induced stress

By Angela Schneider, Director, The International Centre for Olympic Studies, Western University
Share this article
The past 18 months have tested the mental and physical limits of Olympic athletes in their pursuit of the Tokyo Games. That’s what makes the performances during these Olympics even more remarkable.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Seaside towns: why living on the coast is linked to poor health - by a professor who grew up there
~ New cancer treatments can be tested in artificial cells on tiny chips the size of a postage stamp
~ New school planned by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine seeks to teach blend of skills to prepare students for real-world jobs
~ Why Canadian dads are more involved in raising their kids than American fathers
~ Snow can disappear straight into the atmosphere in hot, dry weather
~ Domestic violence 911 calls increased during lockdown, but official police reports and arrests declined
~ Taliban 'has not changed,' say women facing subjugation in areas of Afghanistan under its extremist rule
~ Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities
~ Keeping nonprofit CEOs out of the room when boards decide what to pay them yields good results
~ Biden wants to crack down on bank mergers – here's why that could help consumers and the economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter