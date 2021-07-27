Tolerance.ca
Offshore wind turbines could number 30,000 by 2030 – new ideas in ocean engineering are needed to install them

By Susan Gourvenec, Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies - Intelligent & Resilient Ocean Engineering, University of Southampton
Rebecca Sykes, Adjunct Fellow in Ocean Engineering and Ecological Designer, University of Southampton
The UK is planning to install 40 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030 – enough to provide electricity to every home in the country. This would require 5,000 wind turbines – double the number installed offshore worldwide at the end of 2020. Current projections indicate 234 gigawatts of offshore wind energy will be installed globally by 2030, which could mean around…


© The Conversation -


