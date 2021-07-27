Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algerian regional reporter completes 100th day in pre-trial detention

By raniac
NewsIn a grim milestone for press freedom in Algeria, Rabah Karèche today completes his 100th day in pre-trial detention in connection with his reporting in the southern city of Tamanrasset, where he is the newspaper Liberté’s correspondent. Karèche should be freed at once and all charges against him should be dropped, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says.


© Reporters without borders -


