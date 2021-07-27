Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Court’s decision to uphold conviction deals “unprecedented setback” to press freedom in Benin

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) will support Beninese journalist Ignace Sossou’s appeals to regional or international jurisdictions following the grave and unprecedented decision by Benin’s supreme court to uphold the conviction that led to his being jailed arbitrarily for six months last year.In a ruling issued after examining the case on 23 July, the supreme court concluded that Benin’s laws were corr


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Algerian regional reporter completes 100th day in pre-trial detention
~ This is no time to neglect hepatitis - 70 million Africans are infected
~ Princes in the Tower: how I established a direct link between Richard III and the two murders
~ Zambia: Tackle Lead Poisoning at Former Mine
~ Urgent need to escape the surveillance technology jungle
~ Cameroonian journalist completes five years in “provisional” detention
~ Whipping cream canisters have many uses beyond 'nangs'. Banning them isn't necessary
~ Foreign journalists harassed by Chinese citizens over Zhengzhou flooding coverage
~ Gaza: Apparent War Crimes During May Fighting
~ Saudi Arabia: Sudanese Media Personality Jailed for Critical Tweets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter