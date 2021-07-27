Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This is no time to neglect hepatitis - 70 million Africans are infected

By Pauline Bakibinga, Associate Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Share this article
World Hepatitis Day is a clear call to improve efforts towards eliminating a disease that globally kills one person every 30 seconds.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Algerian regional reporter completes 100th day in pre-trial detention
~ Court’s decision to uphold conviction deals “unprecedented setback” to press freedom in Benin
~ Princes in the Tower: how I established a direct link between Richard III and the two murders
~ Zambia: Tackle Lead Poisoning at Former Mine
~ Urgent need to escape the surveillance technology jungle
~ Cameroonian journalist completes five years in “provisional” detention
~ Whipping cream canisters have many uses beyond 'nangs'. Banning them isn't necessary
~ Foreign journalists harassed by Chinese citizens over Zhengzhou flooding coverage
~ Gaza: Apparent War Crimes During May Fighting
~ Saudi Arabia: Sudanese Media Personality Jailed for Critical Tweets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter