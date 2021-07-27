Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Princes in the Tower: how I established a direct link between Richard III and the two murders

By Tim Thornton, Professor of History and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Huddersfield
Share this article
It is perhaps one of the greatest murder mystery stories in British history – a young king and his brother simply vanish. The boys, now dubbed “the Princes in the Tower”, were held in the Tower of London in 1483, but disappeared from public view, never to be seen again.

Richard III has long been held responsible for the murder of his nephews in a dispute about succession to the throne. But Richard’s defenders have pointed to a lack of hard evidence to connect the king to the disappearance…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Algerian regional reporter completes 100th day in pre-trial detention
~ Court’s decision to uphold conviction deals “unprecedented setback” to press freedom in Benin
~ This is no time to neglect hepatitis - 70 million Africans are infected
~ Zambia: Tackle Lead Poisoning at Former Mine
~ Urgent need to escape the surveillance technology jungle
~ Cameroonian journalist completes five years in “provisional” detention
~ Whipping cream canisters have many uses beyond 'nangs'. Banning them isn't necessary
~ Foreign journalists harassed by Chinese citizens over Zhengzhou flooding coverage
~ Gaza: Apparent War Crimes During May Fighting
~ Saudi Arabia: Sudanese Media Personality Jailed for Critical Tweets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter