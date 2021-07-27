Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: Tackle Lead Poisoning at Former Mine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image View of a former mine pit, now flooded, at the old mine site in Kabwe. In the foreground is an area where small-scale miners still work today. © 2019 Diane McCarthy for Human Rights Watch (Lusaka) – Zambia’s next government should urgently clean up lead pollution that has affected the health of tens of thousands of children and adults in the city of Kabwe, six organizations said today, following the publication of a United Nations experts’ letter on the issue. The Zambian general elections are scheduled for August 12, 2021. The organizations are Human Rights Watch,…


