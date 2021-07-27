Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Urgent need to escape the surveillance technology jungle

By idevillars
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for strict international regulation of spyware in the wake of the “Pegasus Project” revelations about the scale of the use of surveillance technology, including against journalists, which have confirmed the urgency of the need for a moratorium on the sale of this technology.


