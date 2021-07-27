Whipping cream canisters have many uses beyond 'nangs'. Banning them isn't necessary
By Stephen Bright, Senior Lecturer of Addiction, Edith Cowan University
Monica Barratt, Vice Chancellor’s Senior Research Fellow, Social and Global Studies Centre and Digital Ethnography Research Centre, RMIT University
Whipping cream canisters contain nitrous oxide, which some people use to get high. But going ahead with a proposal before the TGA to ban them altogether would be an overreaction.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 27, 2021