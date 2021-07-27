Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Sudanese Media Personality Jailed for Critical Tweets

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ahmad Ali Abdelkader, 31. © Private (Beirut) – A Saudi court sentenced a Sudanese media personality and journalist to four years in prison on June 8, 2021, for “insulting the state’s institutions and symbols” and “negatively speaking about the kingdom’s policies” among other vague charges, Human Rights Watch said today. The sentence against Ahmad Ali Abdelkader, 31, is related to tweets and media interviews he shared to Twitter in which he discussed and expressed support for Sudan’s 2018-19 revolution and criticized Saudi actions in Sudan and Yemen. “Jailing a media…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


