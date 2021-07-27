Tolerance.ca
Yarns from the heart: the role of Aboriginal English in Indigenous health communication

By Celeste Rodriguez Louro, Senior Lecturer and ARC DECRA Fellow, Discipline of Linguistics, The University of Western Australia
Glenys Dale Collard, Honorary Research Fellow and associate, The University of Western Australia
Indigenous people in Australia experience poorer health outcomes than non-Indigenous Australians. So it’s crucial health messaging is delivered in culturally appropriate ways.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


