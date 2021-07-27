Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia's 'Freedom to Learn' movement at risk as students lose attention amid digital learning: how do we reclaim their drive to learn?

By Muhammad Zuhdi, Head of the Quality Assurance Institute, Universitas Islam Negeri Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta
Stephen Dobson, Professor and Dean of Education, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
As the saying goes, you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. Just because students are given the freedom to learn, it does not mean they will.


