Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cubans want more than just the lifting of the US blockade

By Teodora C. Hasegan
Share this article
"I dare to say that Cuba is facing the worst crisis in its history, becoming a humanitarian crisis similar to the one that Venezuela has gone through in recent years."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Ancient brains: a look inside the extraordinary preservation of a 310-million-year-old nervous system
~ Yes, adult literacy should be improved. But governments can make their messages easier to read right now
~ How a new trade deal could make it harder to improve life for Australians in aged care
~ If I could go anywhere: Greek cake shops, the Athenian countryside and the sanctuary of Artemis at Brauron
~ A wet winter, a soggy spring: what is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole, and why is it so important?
~ How Australia's fickleness on COVID vaccines is perpetuating global vaccine inequity
~ How the Groundhog Day grind of lockdown scrambles your memory and sense of time
~ When will we reach herd immunity? Here are 3 reasons that's a hard question to answer
~ How scientists and communities can build partnerships to deal with floods: learning from Indonesia
~ RSF condemns closure of Al Jazeera bureau in Tunis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter