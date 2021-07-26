A wet winter, a soggy spring: what is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole, and why is it so important?
By Nicky Wright, Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Andréa S. Taschetto, Associate Professor, UNSW
Andrew King, ARC DECRA fellow, The University of Melbourne
Last week the Bureau of Meteorology declared a negative Indian Ocean Dipole — a natural climate phenomenon set to bring wet weather. Let’s look at what you can expect, and the role of climate change.
- Monday, July 26, 2021