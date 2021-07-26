Monarch butterflies raised in captivity can still join the migration
By Alana Wilcox, Researcher, Conservation biology, University of Guelph
Ryan Norris, Associate Professor, Member of the Royal Society of Canada's College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists, University of Guelph
Raising monarch butterflies is a popular hobby, but concerns have been raised about its contribution to population decline. Research shows that monarchs raised in captivity are still able to join the migration.
- Monday, July 26, 2021