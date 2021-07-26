Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More Nigerian banks are using chatbots to serve customers, but with mixed results

By Emmanuel Mogaji, Senior Lecturer in Advertising and Marketing Communications, University of Greenwich
Chatbots are becoming an integral part of service provision around the world. Chatbots are computer programs designed to simulate a conversation - both voice and text - with human users, especially over the internet. They are described as a never-sleeping, cost-efficient and powerful way to provide basic support to consumers. Chatbots can respond faster to customers and even personalise consumer experiences as they are programmed to…


© The Conversation -


