Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Predicting droughts and floods: why we're studying 19th-century ocean records

By William John Gould, Emeritus Fellow, Marine Physics and Ocean Climate, National Oceanography Centre
Robert Marsh, Professor of Oceanography and Climate, University of Southampton
Simon Alasdair Josey, Professor of Ocean-Atmosphere Interaction, National Oceanography Centre
Stuart Cunningham, Professor of Ocean Circulation and Climate, Scottish Association for Marine Science
Share this article
Floods have caused unprecedented damage in Europe recently, while in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, the equivalent of a year’s worth of average rainfall fell in just three days. In stark contrast, extreme heat and droughts have spawned wildfires and caused hundreds of deaths in northwest America.

This kind of extremely wet or dry…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Notwithstanding the notwithstanding clause, the Charter is everyone’s business
~ COVID masks: how and when to ask someone to wear one – without getting into a fight
~ The 'privacy by design' approach for mobile apps: why it's not enough
~ More Nigerian banks are using chatbots to serve customers, but with mixed results
~ Military not a magic bullet: South Africa needs to do more for long term peace
~ Pingdemic staff shortages: how business can cope with isolating employees
~ Samoa’s first female prime minister takes helm three months after former leader refused to concede defeat
~ Russian internet censor blocks Team Navalny websites
~ Slovak public TV fired journalist for criticising fake story about Covid vaccine
~ Why does gravity pull us down and not up?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter