Predicting droughts and floods: why we're studying 19th-century ocean records
By William John Gould, Emeritus Fellow, Marine Physics and Ocean Climate, National Oceanography Centre
Robert Marsh, Professor of Oceanography and Climate, University of Southampton
Simon Alasdair Josey, Professor of Ocean-Atmosphere Interaction, National Oceanography Centre
Stuart Cunningham, Professor of Ocean Circulation and Climate, Scottish Association for Marine Science
Floods have caused unprecedented damage in Europe recently, while in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, the equivalent of a year’s worth of average rainfall fell in just three days. In stark contrast, extreme heat and droughts have spawned wildfires and caused hundreds of deaths in northwest America.
This kind of extremely wet or dry…
- Monday, July 26, 2021